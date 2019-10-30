30 Oct 2019

Rapid Response Fund - Ethiopia, Update | April - September 2019

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Sep 2019
The Rapid Response Fund – Ethiopia (RRF-E) began operations in May 2018 with support from USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA). The Rapid Response Fund (RRF) responds to the urgent shelter, NFI and protection needs of displaced persons throughout Ethiopia. Since April 2019, the RRF worked with six partners to respond to emergencies in three regions; Oromia, Southern Nations, Nationalities, and People’s Region (SNNPR) and Somali.

In Oromia Region, over 27,000 people displaced by conflict, often multiple times, by conflict received emergency shelter and NFIs, with over 50,000 people reached with hygiene promotion messages. In response to the cholera outbreak in West Haraghe, over 10,000 households were reached through hygiene promotion and WASH NFIs to decrease the spread of the water-borne disease.

In the Somali Region, 3,052 households displaced by conflict received emergency shelter support, while 10,000 people are participating in hygiene promotion activities.

