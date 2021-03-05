Rapid Need Assessment and Visit Report of Tigray Region Emergency Situation

Background

Ethiopia found in the strategic position of the horn of Africa. In 2018 the population estimated 109 million people the second most populous nation after Nigeria. It is one of the poorest nations with per capital of income of 790 USD. The government structure of the country is federalism based of Ethnic identity. Ethiopia government system allocates power for the federal government and regional states. The country is divide in 9 (nine) regional states and 2 (two) city administration.

Tigray regional state is one of the regional states found in the Northern part of the country. The population estimated that about 6 million in 2017. The capital city is Mekele a total population of seven hundred thousand (700,000).

The Tigray war is an ongoing armed conflict was began around midnight of 3–4 November 2020, between TPLF (Tigray People Liberation Front) the Tigray region ruling party and the federal government. Following weeks of conflict, Ethiopian federal forces declared victory over the northern Tigray region’s leadership after taking the capital Mekelle on 28 November 2020. The UN and other INGO confirmed that fighting is still widespread. The war has killed thousands and displaced maybe a third of Tigray’s population amid reports of atrocities by all sides.

According to ECC (Emergency Coordinating Center) report more than 4.5 million people in Tigray reportedly require urgent emergency food aid and hundreds of thousands could starve. More than five hundred thousand (500,000) people internally displaced and sheltered in schools, church/mosque and host community. Most of the infrastructure such as schools, medical centers, hospitals, roads, industries, and governmental institutions are damaged and looted. Many conflictaffected populations in Tigray remain inaccessible to relief organizations due to access impediments and insecurity. More than one hundred thousand people flee to eastern Sudan’s Blue Nile, Gedaref, and Kassala states.