Rapid assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on labour markets in Ethiopia: A case study of the Somali and Tigray regions

Executive summary

This report results from a collaboration between Samuel Hall and the International Labour Organization (ILO) to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on displacement-affected labour markets in Ethiopia’s Somali and Tigray regional states. These locations are target intervention areas for the Partnership for improving prospects for forcibly displaced persons (PROSPECTS), spearheaded by the Government of the Netherlands, to inform the design of relevant and context-specific measures to respond to protracted displacement. This rapid assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on labour markets in the Tigray and Somali regional states relied primarily on quantitative data collected via a phone survey conducted during the months of July and August 2020. Data was collected in six different locations: in Qoloji and Kebribeyah for the Somali region, and in Shire, Shimelba, Mai Tsebri, and Mai Aini–Adi Harush for Tigray.

This study provides a rapid assessment as per ILO methodologies in these six locations. It gathers evidence on the impact of COVID-19 on local socio-economic environments, to inform the development of immediate responses, as well as post-crisis recovery strategies. The key components of this study report are:

Rapid assessment in six locations – Kebribeyah and Qoloji in the Somali region; Shimelba and Mai Aini–Adi Harush in Tigray

Evidence on the impact of COVID-19 on local socioeconomic environments of refugee and host communities

Development of policy orientation for immediate and post-crisis response through a sectoral perspective