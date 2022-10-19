Quarterly Mixed Migration Update East and Southern Africa, Quarter 3, 2022

Key Updates

• Drought in the Horn of Africa leads to increased displacement. As of September, 1.1 million people have been forced to flee their homes in search of food and water with further displacement anticipated.

• The UK relocation scheme to Rwanda is being challenged by the British High Court. Representatives and lawyers of the UN do not consider Rwanda a safe third country and explain that the scheme would breach the 1951 Refugee Convention.

• Increasing displacement in Sudan. The country’s economic and political crisis has further deteriorated, and adverse climate events have caused 96,457 to be internally displaced as of September.

• Ethiopia launched a repatriation scheme targeting approximately 12,000 of its citizens in 12 countries along the Eastern and Southern routes.

• East Africans arrive along Mediterranean routes. 1,591 Eritreans, 757 Sudanese and 335 Ethiopians have arrived in Italy; while 424 Somali, 99 Congolese (DRC) and 98 Yemeni have arrived in Greece since the beginning of the year.

• The EU pledges EUR 300 million to support the Egyptian coastguard on its border management to discourage irregular migration from Egypt across the Mediterranean.

• Tunisians increasingly move to Southern Africa. An increasing number of Tunisians prefer migrating to Southern Africa for work, rather than Europe or the Gulf States, because of easier arrival procedures and a high demand for their labour.

• South Africa to end special permits for migrants from Zimbabwe and Lesotho to live and work in the country.

• Increasing migration from Eastern and Southern Africa to the island of French Mayotte.