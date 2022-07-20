Quarterly Mixed Migration Update East and Southern Africa, Quarter 2, 2022

Key Updates

• The Horn of Africa faces sustained drought conditions: Ongoing drought conditions threaten the livelihood and health of individuals living in East Africa, driving immobility as well as intra- and extra-regional migration and leaving 18 million people across the region both food insecure and without access to clean water.

• The Ethiopian federal government to discuss a peace deal with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF): More than 2.6 million people have been internally displaced by the Tigray conflict since its outbreak in November 2020.

• UK Court injunction halts the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda: The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) grounded the first flight carrying migrants designated for deportation to Rwanda, scheduled to depart from the UK on June 14th. Preparations for a second flight remain ongoing.

• Decrease in East African arrivals in Yemen: 40.9% fewer arrivals were recorded between April and June 2022 as compared to the first quarter of this year. Poor seasonal conditions and high tides are thought to have contributed to this decline.

• Increase in voluntary returns from Yemen to Ethiopia: Upwards of 1,000 migrants returned to the Horn of Africa this quarter—either spontaneously or through return programs—as a result of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Yemen.

• Saudi Arabia deported more than 35,000 Ethiopian migrants in April and May: 100,000 Ethiopian migrants will be repatriated in 2022 per an agreement between the countries that took effect on March 30th.

• The percentage of Eritreans arriving in Europe has increased to 7% of all arrivals, from 3% over the same period in 2021. In contrast, the percentage of Sudanese has declined to 3% of all arrivals to Italy, from 6% over the same period in 2021.

• This quarter, 679 Sudanese migrants participated in IOM’s voluntary humanitarian return initiative, while UNHCR evacuated 132 East African asylum seekers from Libya to Rwanda via the Emergency Transit Mechanism.

• The majority of the 65 refugees and migrants detained by Moroccan authorities following the Melilla tragedy are Darfuri Sudanese.

• Upwards of 250 East African migrants intercepted along the Southern route: Local authorities in various transit communities continue to report interceptions along the route leading to South Africa.