Quarterly Mixed Migration Update East Africa & Yemen, Quarter 1, 2022

Key Updates

• Refugee camp caught in conflict; first food aid delivery in Tigray in 3 months: in Afar, a refugee camp was caught up in the fighting; five people were killed and over 20,000 displaced. Over 500 metric tonnes of food supply were delivered in Tigray for the first time in 3 months following the declaration of a humanitarian truce by the federal government.

• A new multimillion-pound deal between the UK and Rwanda: will see asylum seekers arriving in the UK irregularly flown to Rwanda to apply for asylum and stay there in case claims are accepted. The plan has received widespread condemnation.

• The Horn of Africa is facing one of the worst droughts in recent history: The UN estimates that more than 13 million people are food insecure across Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, and that conditions have displaced more than 800,000 people since January 2022 alone, with forecasts of an additional 1 million at risk of displacement. The food insecurity in the region is further compounded by skyrocketing food prices due to war in Ukraine, as many countries in the region heavily rely on wheat from Russia and Ukraine.

• 69% increase in East African migrant arrivals in Yemen: a total of 19,652 East African migrants arrived in Yemen this quarter, against 11,612 in the final quarter of 2021.

• Continued deportation of Eritrean refugees from Egypt: In an apparent continuing trend, 31 Eritreans were deported from Egypt during March. Another group of 50 Eritreans are reported to be at risk of deportation and are detained in Aswan City where they are barred from accessing asylum processes.

• Saudi Arabia set to deport more than 100,000 Ethiopian migrants: More than 100,000 Ethiopians are expected to be repatriated from Saudi Arabia over the next 11 months. Reportedly, more than 5,000 Ethiopians had been deported as of April 8, with thousands more expected each week.

• More than 200 East Africans evacuated from Libya: In two separate operations, 99 East Africans and 119 East Africans were evacuated from Libya to Italy and Rwanda, respectively, this quarter. The evacuees were held in deplorable conditions in detention for long periods of time.