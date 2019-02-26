26 Feb 2019

Provision of Mandatory Yellow Fever Vaccination to Begin Soon

Report
from Government of Ethiopia
Published on 25 Feb 2019

Addis Ababa February 25/02/2019 Mandatory yellow fever vaccination will be given at all ports of entry and exit in Ethiopia soon, according to Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI).

EPHI Monitoring and Evaluation expert, Abraham Muluneh told ENA that the service was given privately and for volunteers over the years.

The service will now be given for travelers in four ports of entry and exit at Addis Ababa, Hawassa, Bahir Dar and Mekelle.

Preparations are underway at Bole International Airport and Mekelle, while formalities are being finalized at Bahir Dar and Hawassa to start the vaccination service, Abraham stated.

Vaccination for yellow fever has previously been given voluntarily at the Black Lion Hospital. Now it is mandatory for travelers to be vaccinated, the expert stressed.

According to Abraham, Ethiopian Public Health Institute has been delivering effective results on rumor identification and confirmation and outbreak investigation during the past six months.

