Provision of Humanitarian Aid Not Enough Despite Gov’t Huge Supply: Residents in Tigray Town

Addis Ababa March 25/2021 (ENA) Residents of Adigrat town in Tigray Region said the relief food supplies provided by the government are not sufficient when compared to the number of people that need humanitarian aid.

One of the inhabitants of the town, Hagos Gebre Sellasie told ENA that the support provided for them is not enough, considering the number of people in need.

“There are lots of displaced people here in Adigrat. Most of the displaced people are from ​​western Tigray sheltered in the town. So the help falls short of the required amount,” he said.

Another resident of the town, Desta Assefa shared the above view by stating that “there are people who have not received humanitarian support even once. That means someone has taken their share. The situation is worse especially in rural areas.”

Tesfaye Hagos said on his part the government and other institutions are not providing adequate assistance.

“Aid is coming and distributed to the public. However, there is problem of distribution even if there are improvements. So, the community is looking forward to getting more assistance again.”

Interim Mayor of Adigrat town, Dawit Zeru said the government is providing aid. But it is small when compared to those in need. He added that the government should continue to understand the seriousness of the problem and address it.

“The government is providing assistance for the beneficiaries as much as possible. Things were complex at first as we had to renovate what was broken. And everything was broken. But now we are keeping track of the number of people who need help. Yet enough help is not coming. This is the obstacle we are facing.”

However, National Disaster Risk Management Commission Public Relations Director Debebe Zewde said there is no supply problem at present.

“Humanitarian assistance requires coordination. And coordination work should, for example, have been reported as soon as the law enforcement operation was completed. Due to damage on government structure and infrastructure caused by the junta, there were problems; until the structure and infrastructure got restored from woreda to kebele levels. As a result, there are virtually no such problems.”

According to him, 70 percent of the ongoing support in the region is covered by the government and the rest shared by stakeholders.