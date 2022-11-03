Protection For Refugees Needed After Two Years Of War In Northern Ethiopia

The conflict in northern Ethiopia, which began in earnest on November 3-4, 2020, has displaced millions of people and caused one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. The war has featured wide-scale atrocities against displaced persons, such as the disappearance and forced removal of thousands of Eritrean refugees. The Ethiopian state and the UN Refugee Agency, or UNHCR, have failed miserably to uphold protections for those displaced and missing in the two years of fighting in or near Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray.

A November 2, 2022, truce between the main warring parties—the Ethiopian federal government and the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front—represents a potential breakthrough for peace in Africa’s second most-populous country. But Ethiopia and the international community face a long road ahead ensuring that adequate protection is provided to those displaced by the war.

This report will analyze the relevant displacement trends and challenges in the conflict in northern Ethiopia. The report will conclude with recommendations for the international community and United States on policy responses to displacement related to the conflict in and around Tigray.