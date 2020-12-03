Protection Cluster Situation Update – August 2020

On 28 July, the first positive COVID-19 cases were identified in Qulogi IDP site (1 & 2), Fafan zone, Somali region (a total of 21 cases as of 24 August). The Qulogi IDP sites, which currently host approximately 78,898 IDPs, have been identified as high risk due to the congested, non-partitioned nature of the shelters which are not conducive to social distancing/hygiene measures required for COVID-19 risk mitigation. (Site #2 specifically has been identified as a priority 1 site for COVID-19.) Urgent response is required to decrease these risks and to provide accurate, trusted information on COVID-19 symptoms and self-protection measures. Misinformation, rumours and fear about the virus have led individuals to stop seeking health services and to flee.

These IDP sites are also of significant concern to the humanitarian community due to the organization of return and relocation of IDPs from these sites since May 2020 to other locations where there is insufficient access to services (including water and shelter) to ensure a safe and dignified standard of living. DRMB stated 6 August that Qulogi relocations are halted due to the site’s COVID-19 outbreak; relocation planning (infrastructure preparation on selected sites) is ongoing in the interim. o According to DRMB figures, 67,888 IDP households already returned within Somali Region and 1192 households were already relocated. Meanwhile, IDPs in Millennium Park site, Dire Dawa have expressed interest to integrate locally rather than relocate to Shinile due to the availability of livelihood opportunities and basic services.