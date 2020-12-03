Ethiopia
Protection Cluster Situation Update – August 2020
1. Protection Concerns / Trends identified by Protection Sub-Clusters
COVID-19 in IDP sites:
On 28 July, the first positive COVID-19 cases were identified in Qulogi IDP site (1 & 2), Fafan zone, Somali region (a total of 21 cases as of 24 August). The Qulogi IDP sites, which currently host approximately 78,898 IDPs, have been identified as high risk due to the congested, non-partitioned nature of the shelters which are not conducive to social distancing/hygiene measures required for COVID-19 risk mitigation. (Site #2 specifically has been identified as a priority 1 site for COVID-19.) Urgent response is required to decrease these risks and to provide accurate, trusted information on COVID-19 symptoms and self-protection measures. Misinformation, rumours and fear about the virus have led individuals to stop seeking health services and to flee.
These IDP sites are also of significant concern to the humanitarian community due to the organization of return and relocation of IDPs from these sites since May 2020 to other locations where there is insufficient access to services (including water and shelter) to ensure a safe and dignified standard of living. DRMB stated 6 August that Qulogi relocations are halted due to the site’s COVID-19 outbreak; relocation planning (infrastructure preparation on selected sites) is ongoing in the interim. o According to DRMB figures, 67,888 IDP households already returned within Somali Region and 1192 households were already relocated. Meanwhile, IDPs in Millennium Park site, Dire Dawa have expressed interest to integrate locally rather than relocate to Shinile due to the availability of livelihood opportunities and basic services.
Increased reliance on negative coping mechanisms due to economic pressures:
All Protection Sub-Cluster locations (E/W Wollegas, W. Guji and Somali Region) have reported that COVID-19 has exacerbated households’ challenges to meet their basic needs (in the face of rising food prices, restricted access to livelihoods, and reduced purchasing power). These economic pressures have resulted in increased psychological distress and domestic violence, as well as, increased reliance on negative coping mechanisms with protection implications like transactional sex and child labour.
West Guji/Gedeo Sub-Cluster: High prevalence of CP/GBV cases reported in connection with school closures; child protection concerns (child labour, abuse and exploitation) have become rampant in most of the return areas (cases reported in Bule hora town, Birbirsa Kojowa and Kercha). Most of these cases are left unaddressed due to low capacity of local authority offices and lack of specialized CP/GBV partners to cover all return locations. Community mobilization for the prevention of GBV/child rights violation and additional presence of technical partners is required.
E/W Wollega, Kamashi Sub-Cluster: In addition to the above negative coping mechanisms reported, the affected population continues express fear and lack of confidence in the long-term stability of the security situation and social cohesion in their locations of origin, perpetuating their displacement. In addition to social cohesion interventions, urgent funding for the E/W Wollega multi-sectoral response plans is required.
Gambella GBV AoR: A recent protection assessment (3-15 August) to flood and COVID-19 affected areas found 95% of service providers reported an increase in GBV, including child marriage and domestic violence linked to school closures and loss of income. Priority needs identified for GBV response include life-saving health, safe spaces, MHPSS and increased local coordination amongst GBV actors. Several specific recommendations to donor, government, and service providers were made, including a call to increase resources, for strengthened referral systems and hotline and provision of basic GBV services.
