Protection Cluster Overview January - June 2022

OVERVIEW

The Protection Cluster - together with its Child Protection (CP), Gender-based Violence (GBV), Mine Action (MA) AoRs and Housing, Land and Property (HLP) Working Group – is working to prevent and mitigate protection risks and their harmful consequences caused by conflict, severe drought and food insecurity. The Cluster’s 2022 PiN and target numbers are doubled in comparison with the 2021 ones, and more people have been reached by protection actors in the first six months of 2022 than in the entire past year. That said, only 24% of the Cluster’s target has been reached, and some areas are significantly underserved. The Cluster continues to work with its partners and community-based structures to identify the most vulnerable ones and address their needs.