Protection Cluster Monthly Report May 2019

Humanitarian Needs/Latest Assessment Findings

Addis

• UNHCR met with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on 13 May 2019 to follow-up on key action points from the Kampala Convention Workshop organized by MoFA and UNHCR. The ratification document is expected to be submitted to the Council of Ministers before June 2019 for further discussion, possible endorsement, and sharing with the House of People’s Representatives (HoPR). The HoPR will conduct a review led by the different Standing Committees of the House for possibly ratification by 22 June 2019.

West Guji (Oromia) / Gedeo (SNNPR)

• Joint protection/return monitoring by Protection Cluster members continue in Gedeb and Kercha. Key findings include: IDP returnees report they are not able to oppose the return process; IDP committee members are being arrested if openly opposing the return plan; IDPs are evicted from temporary transit facilities to coerce the return process; assistance was promised to IDPs in areas or origin however the assistance provided varied from kebele to kebele; IDPs are mostly land owners without land holding certificates; ppriority needs of IDPs include: food, WASH, shelter, NFIs and individual assistance for Persons with Specific Needs (PSN).

• Protection staff in Yergachefe and Kercha have been arrested.

• UNICEF and the Zonal Woman, Children and Youth Affairs (ZoWCYA) undertook joint missions in Gedeb woreda to assess the situation of the IDP return process from Gedeo to West Guji. Following the return of IDPs and dismantling of the collective sites, child protection partners have reported difficulty in tracking the whereabouts of unaccompanied and separated children (UASC) who were under their case management caseload prior to the return of IDPs. UNICEF is supporting its partners to properly track children who have returned to west Guji and those who remained in Gedeo. The updated list of UASC who are confirmed to be returned will be ready by the end of May and will be shared to child protection partners in West Guji for their follow up.

• Safety and security in and around IDP sites remain an issue. In Kercha during returns monitoring women expressed fear to return due to risk of being attacked and raped and In Gelena woreda, women specifically reported attacks and sexual assaults by bandits or vagrants (commonly known as ‘Duriye’ in Amharic) while on their way to fetch water and firewood.