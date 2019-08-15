15 Aug 2019

Protection Cluster Monthly Report June 2019

from UN Children's Fund, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Humanitarian Needs/Latest Assessment Findings

West Guji (Oromia) / Gedeo (SNNPR)

• In Gedeo, UNICEF undertook a joint rapid assessment in selected kebeles, particularly in Gedeb woreda, that host returnees from West Guji. The finding from the assessment indicates that unaccompanied and separated children (UASC) who returned from West Guji and those returned within Gedeo are living in a situation where their basic needs are unmet, specifically food, clothes, and access to education. Likewise, the UASCs are living in a temporary shelter built through community support placing them at heightened protection risks as the shelters are constructed with false banana leaves and do not ensure the safety of children. Additionally, inaccessibility of WASH facilities and limited coverage of child protection intervention are key concerns.

• To strengthen the coordination between the Zonal Women, Children, Youth Affairs (ZOWCYA) offices in Gedeo and West Guji zones, UNICEF facilitated a discussion forum between the two bureau heads and advocated for the start-up of exchanging the endorsed lists of UASC who returned to West Guji and vice versa. To facilitate the sharing of information an Information Sharing Protocol has been drafted and endorsed.

• CRS organized a peace conference both at west Guji zone level and Kercha woreda on 13 June 2019.

Site Management Support (SMS)

• IOM SMS team introduced the draft Action Plan, SOP and assessment tool for the decommissioning and rehabilitation activities. There are approximately four open collective sites in Bule Hora woreda with the total of 339 households and 2036 individuals.

