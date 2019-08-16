Protection Cluster Monthly Report July 2019

Humanitarian Needs/Latest Assessment Findings East Wollega (Oromia) / Kamashi Zone (Benishangul-Gumuz)

Durable Solutions team, with Dr. Walter Kaelin, Special Advisor on Internal Displacement to the UN RC/HC and the Protection Cluster colleagues undertook a mission East Wollega and Kamashi zone from 16-19 July. The purpose of the mission was to understand the displacement and return context in the area as well as context explore opportunities for durable solutions with a protection lens. The Protection Cluster Coordinator, GBV AoR Coordinator and a representative from the HLP WG attended. Key mission findings from the Protection Cluster include:

• Returnees are in need of basic services, including food, potable water, shelter, CRIs/dignity kits and access to subsidized medical services. The overall humanitarian response in the region has been weak with limited funds/capacity to provide more than lifesaving and short-term interventions.

• There is a need for peace and reconciliation initiatives in areas of return in the East Wollega, West Wollega and Kamashi zones. Returnees expressed an interest in remaining in their areas of origin, but due to ongoing insecurity, the returnees requested support from the GoE to initiate peacebuilding and reconciliation initiatives with the host communities.

• Health facilities are short of medicines and medical supplies. The local health centres and health posts do not have funds to provide services and are in high need of emergency reproductive health kits to provide proper service for host and returnee communities.

• Authorities highlighted the need for psychosocial support services (PSS) as an ongoing need.

• FGD with female returnees highlighted safety and security needs among returnees, as they are not able to collect firewood and water without risking being attacked • Rape and sexual violence during the conflict highlighted by women, children and youth affairs offices, with inadequate capacity and funds to respond to such violence.

• Individuals that were renting land or engaging in sharecropping are now having difficulty in accessing land for farming and the majority have returned to Oromia region where they were hosted as IDP.

• Support is needed to local authorities to address complaints related to those denied access to their housing, land and property (HLP) rights.

• Capacity development initiatives are needed with local authorities to ensure strong coordination and adherence to humanitarian principles.