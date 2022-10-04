Protection Cluster Ethiopia: Northern Ethiopia Response - Protection Services and Reach out (01 Jan 2022 - 31 Aug 2022)

As of August, 62 protection partners were providing protection services in Northern Ethiopia, reaching 2,111,318 people with protection services. However, with current operational context, partners are scaling down services, impacting reach out on protection services.

In the month of August, protection cluster partners reached 219,006 people with protection services, which shows a major decrease from the previous months. This indicates how the current situation is negatively impacting provision of protection services in the region