Protection Cluster Ethiopia: Monthly Protection Overview – September 2022

Attacks on Civilians

• Northern Ethiopia: During the month of September 2022, armed clashes continued and/or intensified in several areas of Tigray bordering Sudan, Eritrea, Amhara (North - West Gondar) and Tigray’s North-Western zone. Airstrikes were also reported in Mekelle, South Tigray, Shire and Sheraro, Dedebit and May-Tsebri.

• Amhara: Police in Debre Birhan were accused of mistreating and beating IDPs in China site following a violent protest in the town in which the IDPs participated. Two IDPs at Jarri Turkish site were also shot and injured while trying to escape from the camp by defying off-camp movement restrictions imposed by the Federal Police.

Through OHCHR’s advocacy, 44 refugees who were arbitrarily arrested and detained by the police in Dabat, Gondar were released. The OHCHR also visited 24 IDPs arrested by police in Debre Birhan for their alleged participation in a violent protest that took place in the town on 11 August.

• Gambella: No attacks on civilians were reported during the month of September 2022 in Gambella region, however, the movement of Gambella Liberation Front/Oromo Liberation Front in Oromia areas bordering Gambella region is still perceived as a threat to the security situation in the area.

• BGRS: clashes were reported in Keshamando Woreda and Kondola Woreda (Assosa zone) affecting an estimated 6,000 individuals who traveled for safety to Bambasi and were temporarily hosted in the Bambasi Secondary School. These IDPs were returned by the military to their areas of origin, as the woredas were able to regain control of their territory.

Sporadic attacks have been registered in Qedo, Dibate woreda and in Edida, Mandura woreda in Benishangul Gumuz Region.

• Oromia: During the reporting period, the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and Security Forces have continued to pose a security threat to the inhabitants of Wollega and Guji. During the month of August 2022, OHCHR found that 36 people were killed as a result of inter-communal conflict and attacks by a rebel group. 23 men were killed by OLA-Shene in Bosset woreda, Oromia region, while 5 others were killed because of inter-clan conflict in Tuliguleg woreda, Somali region.