Protection Cluster Ethiopia Fact Sheet (December 2018)

In 2018, some 2.5 million people in Ethiopia have been internally displaced due to internal conflicts and climate induced factors.

Protection monitoring project begun in October 2018 through the joint efforts of UNFPA, UNICEF, UNOHCHR and UNHCR in West Guji Zone through EHF funds obtained by the Protection Cluster.

The Protection Cluster has been participating in Humanitarian Needs Overview as well as Humanitarian Response Plan exercises in preparation to the 2019 response.

PROTECTION CLUSTER HIGHLIGHTS