Protection Cluster Ethiopia Fact Sheet (December 2018)
In 2018, some 2.5 million people in Ethiopia have been internally displaced due to internal conflicts and climate induced factors.
Protection monitoring project begun in October 2018 through the joint efforts of UNFPA, UNICEF, UNOHCHR and UNHCR in West Guji Zone through EHF funds obtained by the Protection Cluster.
The Protection Cluster has been participating in Humanitarian Needs Overview as well as Humanitarian Response Plan exercises in preparation to the 2019 response.
PROTECTION CLUSTER HIGHLIGHTS
According to DTM Round 13, there are 2,075,278 individuals who have been displaced across the different locations of Ethiopia. This figure however does not include the displacement situations across the Kamashi, Benishangul Gumuz/West and East Wolleg Zones, Oromia Region and Gedeo Zone, SNNPR/West Guji Zone, Oromia Region. It is estimated that at least 250,000 people are displaced inside Benishangul Gumuz region and across the border in Oromia region as per the operational response plan for the two locations. The number of displaced individuals across Gedeo and West Guji is more than 550,000 as per data included in the 2018 humanitarian partners’ contingency plan for this context.
The Protection Cluster has proposed 1 million USD to reach 100,000 IDPs for the Benishangul Gumuz and Oromia displacement situations for protection activities including safe space establishment, psychosocial support, family tracing and reunification, dignity kit distribution, support to documentation and housing and land and property issues and protection/human rights monitoring works and trainings.
From Nov-Dec 2018 the Protection Cluster participated in the three-week Meher assessment throughout Ethiopia. The Cluster updated its assessment checklists used during the previous seasonal assessments and also mainstreamed protection in other sector’s checklists.
Three rounds of protection monitoring were conducted in West Guji Zone by UNHCR, UNICEF and OHCHR staff, covering a total of 15 sites with a total population of 54,155 individuals.