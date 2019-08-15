Protection Assessment of Biiqa, Qoloji 1, Awjabur, Masle, Dugsi and Kaliyal IDP sites in Fafan Zone, Somali Regional State

1. Introduction

The Danish Refugee Council (DRC) is a humanitarian, non-governmental, non-profit organization founded in 1956 that works in more than 30 countries throughout the world. DRC fulfils its mandate by providing direct assistance to conflict-affected populations – refugees, internally displaced people (IDPs) and host communities, in conflict areas around the world.

DRC has been implementing two projects in 18 IDP sites in Fafan Zone during 2018 with funding from ECHO and UNHCR. Both projects complement and strengthen DRC’s provision of protection focused assistance and contribute in enhancing the capacity of community-based protection mechanisms and the capacity of the local authorities in preventing and responding to protection needs and concerns of IDPs. These assessment reports were produced under the UNHCR funded project “Responding to Basic Needs and Protection Concerns in the Fafan Zone of Somali Region, Ethiopia”

According to DTM round 141, a total of 167,652 households consisting of 1,006,276 displaced individuals are dispersed in 389 displacement sites across Somali Region. These figures show a decrease of 75,044 individuals (11,280 HHs) in comparison to DTM 12 and 9,890 individuals (594 HHs) to DTM 13; On the contrary there was an increase of 3 sites from DTM 12 and one site from DTM 13. The majority of IDPs identified in the region were displaced to locations near their areas of origin. 63 % of IDPs in the region are displaced within the region.

During displacement women, children, persons with disability and elderly people are more vulnerable to different types of protection risks and in need to immediate assistance and protection. As per DTM 14, there is a total of 6,569 orphan children; 3,167 separated children; 1,291 unaccompanied children; 3,786 people with disability; 5,720 single female-headed households; 17,595 elderly-headed households and 8,060 elderly without caregivers in Somali region. Even though the number of displaced people is decreasing, the number of people of concern show an increase in numbers from 34,814 in DTM 13 to 46,188 in DTM 14. Compared to the other vulnerable groups the number of elderly- headed households was highly increased. Family separation due to conflict or in search of livelihood opportunities can be one of the reasons for the increase.