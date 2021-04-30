Protecting Development Gains: The Crisis Modifier in Mercy Corps’ Ethiopia Programs

Background:

The Crisis Modifier Mechanism Crisis Modifiers (CMs) are funding mechanisms employed within development programs implemented in areas vulnerable to shocks. They encourage innovative approaches to allow development programs to respond to acute shocks, protect the development gains made to date and avoid backsliding. In recent years, USAID has used CMs “in shock prone environments to inject emergency funds through existing development programs,” and USAID/Ethiopia has emerged as a leader in using CMs effectively, particularly in drought-prone pastoral areas. This paper will discuss the successful use of CMs in Mercy Corps’ PRIME program, explain how the RIPA program has responded to shocks in the absence of CM approval and describe the potential benefits of activating the CM moving forward.