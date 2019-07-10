Project to Rehabilitate 50,000 IDPs Launched

Addis Ababa July 10/2019 A 20 million USD project that aimed to rehabilitate about 50,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) in Gedeo and Western Guji launched on Tuesday.

The four-year project will be implemented by the United Nations Development Program.

During the launching ceremony, UNDP Resident Representative in Ethiopia, Turhan Saleh said the project is aimed at rehabilitating 50,000 IDPs who are in dire situation in Gedeo and Guji areas.

He said that about 5,000 households will benefit in the first year of the project.

The project mainly focuses on ensuring food security, building houses, providing agricultural inputs and infrastructure development, he added.

Saleh pointed out that Japan and Denmark have extended one million and 1.5 million USD respectively financial assistance to the project, and UNDP will cover the remaining.

National Disaster Risk Management Deputy Commissioner, Mekonnen Lengissa appreciated UNDP’s engagement in the rehabilitation of the IDPs.

Stating that the government is working to bring sustainable solution to IDPs beyond provision of humanitarian assistance, Mekonnen noted “priority will be given to building houses and providing agricultural inputs.”

He added that the launched project is aligned with the government’s priority areas to rehabilitate the IDPs.

The project will focus on IDPs in four woredas in the West Guji Zone, Oromia, and Gedeo in Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples regional state