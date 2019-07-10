10 Jul 2019

Project to Rehabilitate 50,000 IDPs Launched

Report
from Government of Ethiopia
Published on 10 Jul 2019 View Original

Addis Ababa July 10/2019 A 20 million USD project that aimed to rehabilitate about 50,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) in Gedeo and Western Guji launched on Tuesday.

The four-year project will be implemented by the United Nations Development Program.

During the launching ceremony, UNDP Resident Representative in Ethiopia, Turhan Saleh said the project is aimed at rehabilitating 50,000 IDPs who are in dire situation in Gedeo and Guji areas.

He said that about 5,000 households will benefit in the first year of the project.

The project mainly focuses on ensuring food security, building houses, providing agricultural inputs and infrastructure development, he added.

Saleh pointed out that Japan and Denmark have extended one million and 1.5 million USD respectively financial assistance to the project, and UNDP will cover the remaining.

National Disaster Risk Management Deputy Commissioner, Mekonnen Lengissa appreciated UNDP’s engagement in the rehabilitation of the IDPs.

Stating that the government is working to bring sustainable solution to IDPs beyond provision of humanitarian assistance, Mekonnen noted “priority will be given to building houses and providing agricultural inputs.”

He added that the launched project is aligned with the government’s priority areas to rehabilitate the IDPs.

The project will focus on IDPs in four woredas in the West Guji Zone, Oromia, and Gedeo in Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples regional state

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.