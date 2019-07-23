Project Performance Assessment Report: Ethiopia Nutrition Project (IDA-H3760)

Preface

This is a Project Performance Assessment Report (PPAR) by the Independent Evaluation Group (IEG) of the World Bank Group on the Ethiopia Nutrition Project (P106228). The project was chosen for a PPAR pilot because of its potential for learning, and to better understand its contribution to nutrition improvement efforts and their sustainability in Ethiopia. The PPAR findings, moreover, could be used to inform future IEG evaluations in the nutrition sector.

The project was approved on April 4, 2008, and closed six years later on May 31, 2014, after a four-month extension to complete project activities. Total project expenditure was $26.73 million, financed by an IDA grant in the amount of special drawing rights 18.8 million (equivalent to $30 million at appraisal). Large exchange rate fluctuations were noted by the Implementation and Completion Report (ICR). In addition to the grant, the government contributed the equivalent of $9.60 million to the project.

The PPAR findings are based on a review of the World Bank’s project documents; a review of academic and policy literature; analysis of secondary data; nutrition evaluations and health sector performance reports; and interviews with relevant stakeholders (see appendixes A and B). A mission to Ethiopia, undertaken by the IEG team from February 11 to February 21, 2019, included interviews with a range of central, regional, and woreda-level counterparts; stakeholders; and development partners. The mission also interacted with health extension workers and beneficiary mothers during site visits in Gobesaye Kebele (Oromia) and Haben Kebele (Tigray).

The IEG team expresses its great appreciation to Ms. Erika Marie Lutz, Senior Nutrition Specialist, and Frew Tekabe, Senior Nutrition Consultant, Agriculture Growth Program (previously a member of the World Bank project team) for their extensive support and for joining the visit to Tigray Region. IEG gratefully acknowledges all those who made time for interviews and who provided further relevant information and insights. IEG expresses its gratitude to H. E. Dr. Lia Tadesse, State Minister, Federal Ministry of Health, Government of Ethiopia, and other officials for valuable discussions; to Anne Margreth Bakilana, program leader for Human Development, for her insights; to Sitra Mustafa for her support in data collection and organization; and to the World Bank country office in Addis Ababa for the logistical and administrative support provided to the mission.

Following IEG standard procedures, a copy of the draft report was shared with relevant government officials and agencies for their review and feedback and no comments were received.

Project Background and Description

Although Ethiopia has achieved substantial progress in economic, social, and human development over the past decade, the ranking of its Human Development Index remains low. Malnutrition is widespread, and it lowers resistance to infections and affects the intellectual development of children and productivity among adults. The government highlights the importance of nutrition in its development plans and recognizes the role of nutrition to propel sustainable development. The determinants of malnutrition are multifaceted, and the roots of undernutrition that prevents healthy growth and development are numerous: poverty; disease; disempowerment; access to safe, nutritious, and diverse food; access to health care; low education levels; inadequate feeding and caregiving; unhealthy environments and hygiene practices; lack of water and sanitation; low levels of awareness about nutrition; and low use of micronutrients.

The government embarked on this project to address immediate and underlying causes of undernutrition in women and children, while also recognizing that the complexity of nutrition requires collective multisector efforts. Hence, the project also set the stage to facilitate nutrition-related schemes expected to evolve over time in other sectors by establishing a national coordinating mechanism. The project development objectives were “to improve child and maternal care behavior, and increase use of key micronutrients, To contribute to improving the nutritional status of vulnerable groups.” Direct beneficiaries consisted of pregnant and lactating women, and under-five children in food insecure regions with high malnutrition rates. Project activities were carried out in 238 woredas (equivalent to districts) in four of the most populated regions of the country (Oromia, Amhara, SNNPR, and Tigray). The woredas were chosen based on their high malnutrition rates and food insecurity.

The theory of change was premised on the assumption that community-based nutrition (CBN) programs constitute an effective response to improve nutrition. CBN addresses the lack of micronutrients, inadequate infant feeding, and poor dietary practices, while targeting pregnant women and children at a critical age during which the most harmful impact of malnutrition may emerge. In turn, these would be reasonably expected to contribute to improving the nutritional status of these beneficiaries. Project interventions included advocacy and social mobilization, behavior change communications, interactive community conversations, provision of micronutrients, growth monitoring, promotion and counseling, treatment of severe malnutrition, basic health care, and deworming.

Results

The PPAR findings reflect a story of positive change that supported the achievement of intended objectives. The project provided a 55.8 million people with access to CBN services, exceeding its target of 44.1 million. Behavioral changes in nutrition practices and the use of key micronutrients, such as for exclusive breastfeeding, iron supplementation for pregnant women, and the uptake of vitamin A in children, improved. Use of iodized salt reached almost universal levels, and the availability and administration of zinc were facilitated by effective government policies. Several outcome targets were exceeded. Health statuses improved, notably for stunting and underweight in children. Results were sustained, and after the operation closed in 2014, the project’s CBN model, which had been applied in 238 woredas under the project, was replicated in other woredas of the country, reaching 386 woredas in 2017. In the larger context, multisectoral engagements significantly increased, but they required more years to develop, as time was required to transform a remarkable federal government commitment and theoretical concepts into actual practice by various sectors. The project contributed to stimulating the mobilization of resources and augmentation of national nutrition efforts both in the health sector and other sectors.

The project’s performance was satisfactory. The project objectives were and remain highly relevant to the World Bank’s Country Partnership Strategy for Ethiopia and were aligned to the government’s development strategies. Relevance of design was rated substantial because of moderate shortcomings. Project objectives were substantially achieved. CBN interventions were deemed to be cost-effective and with favorable returns. The efficiency with which the project was implemented was assessed as substantial. Bank performance was rated moderately satisfactory in view of moderate shortcomings in the quality at entry combined with a satisfactory quality of supervision. Government commitment was and remains high. Borrower performance was rated moderately satisfactory because of some shortcomings largely consisting of early implementation delays. Monitoring and evaluation were adequate overall, and this Project Performance Assessment Report referred to the region-specific demographic and health surveys to assess improvements in nutritional status.

The risk to development outcome is rated moderate. CBN interventions were integrated with regular health services, and were replicated and expanded to additional areas of the country. Outcomes were maintained after project completion. Although there are no major immediate threats to outcome sustainability, efforts need to be maintained in demand generation and health services quality. The project acted as a catalyst to augment support to nutrition. Incremental contributions continued to grow from both development partners and the government, aggregating at $1.1 billion for 2016–20, plausibly due to both the project and the global nutrition movement. Government commitment remains high and is underscored by its financial allocations, declarations, support to the Health Extension Program that embedded the project, and the inclusion of nutrition indicators in national development plans. In the foreseeable future, the current encouraging attention to various multisectoral nutrition initiatives should not inadvertently diminish the importance of direct interventions, such as CBN, which are critical to improve nutrition. However, according to a 2018 World Bank study, Stunting Reduction in Sub-Saharan Africa, Ethiopia would need to invest about $220 million annually to scale up a package of nutrition-specific interventions over the next decade to meet its targets for stunting, wasting, anemia, and breastfeeding.

Nutrition outcomes slowly improved. At the time of this evaluation, steady progress was being made in improving malnutrition at the national level, although the pace of such progress is relatively slow to reach the desired long-term targets of the country. Respondents also noted that, although they were satisfied with current progress, major countrywide challenges remain, such as increased financing; delivery of CBN services through overburdened health extension workers; limitations in water supply, infrastructure, food supply and diversity; and social protection. Contributions, integrations, and value additions to nutrition-sensitive aspects of water, hygiene, and sanitation and irrigation schemes across projects call for concerted and continuous advocacy and lobbying efforts.