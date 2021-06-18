Press Statement on the official launch of the Commission of Inquiry on the Tigray Region in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (the Commission), in accordance with its mandate of promotion and protection of human rights in Africa under Article 45 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (the African Charter), hereby informs the general public that the Commission of Inquiry on Tigray will officially commence its work on 17 June 2021.

The Commission of Inquiry was established pursuant to ACHPR Resolution 482 (EXT.OS/XXXII) 2021 on the fact-finding mission to the Tigray region in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, adopted at the 32nd Extraordinary Session held virtually on 7 May 2021.

The Commission of Inquiry has a mandate to, inter alia, investigate allegations of violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, and to gather all relevant information so as to determine whether the allegations constitute serious and massive violations of human rights.

The Commission of Inquiry will begin its work in Banjul, Republic of The Gambia. It will conduct investigations on the ground and in neighbouring countries when the conditions are met. The Commission of Inquiry will sit for an initial period of three (3) months, which may subsequently be renewed.

The Commission of Inquiry will adhere to the principles of independence, confidentiality, impartiality and neutrality, ensuring the protection of those with whom it collaborates. The Commission calls for the collaboration of all stakeholders to enable it to carry out its mission.

Information and other evidence can be sent to the following address: achpr.inquiry@africa-union.org

African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights