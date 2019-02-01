Presentation at the official launch of the Ethiopia Country Refugee Response Plan 2019-2020

The Ethiopia Country Refugee Response Plan (ECRRP) 2019-2020 defines the collective response of a total of 54 organizations in support of all registered refugee population groups in the country. The Plan aims to ensure the increased coherence and alignment of all planned interventions supporting refugees against a common set of sectoral objectives and performance targets, to improve coordination and further timely and effective protection and solutions.

• Ethiopia hosts 905,831 thousand refugees who were forced to flee their homes as a result of insecurity, political instability, military conscription, conflict, famine and other problems in their countries of origin. In addition, 3170 Ethiopian refugees in border countries have been identified for voluntary return.

• Population figures constitute registered new arrivals up to 31 August 2018. Following the conclusion of the country-wide verification exercise, consolidated refugee population figures will be released on 1 June 2019.