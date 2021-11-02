Post Project Sustainability Study Report - Berchi- Claiming Rights - Promoting Gender Equality: Women’s Empowerment and male engagement for gender transformation in post conflict and chronically food-insecure setting of Ethiopia” (2013-2015)

Executive summary

Introduction: The project Berchi – “Be Strong!” in Amharic, fully named “Claiming Rights - Promoting Gender Equality: Women’s empowerment and male engagement for gender transformation in post-conflict and chronically food-insecure settings of Ethiopia” was an Austrian Development Agency (ADA)- and CARE Austria-funded project and was implemented during the period of 2013 to 2015. Its strategic objective was to empower chronically food insecure women so that they can achieve sustainable livelihood security in the Ebinat and Simada districts of South Gondar Zone within the Amhara Region of Ethiopia.

The purpose and scope of the study is to assess the impact and sustainability of these outcomes after the project has ended. These results are compared with outcomes from the end line evaluation. Furthermore, this study is tasked with assessing the extent to which the key project results and social norm changes have been sustained after the project was phased out.

Methodology: The study combined both qualitative and quantitative data collected through household surveys, Key Informant Interviews (KIIs – of study participants), Focus Group Discussions (FGDs), and Expert Interviews (EIs). A total of 531 respondents participated in household surveys (71% female) while 137 participated in FGDs and KIIs (66% female).

Social Norms Analysis Plot (SNAP) framework was used for the social norm analysis to understand the predominant social norms, by analyzing the empirical and normative expectations of the community as well as sanctions on deviating from the expected norms.

Ethical review was conducted at different stages of the study (development of tools, data collection and on draft report) by an independent review committee established for the purpose.