20 Dec 2018

Post-Arrival Registration Return of Ethiopian Migrants from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia From 5, May 2017 to 30, November 2018

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Nov 2018
Background

An estimated 500,000 Ethiopians were present in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) once the amnesty period for the irregular migrants expired in March, 2017. The Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (GoKSA) had previously the deadline several times.

The migrants arrive at the Bole Internal Airport in Addis Ababa, where they are regis by IOM staff before continuing on to their destination. IOM also provides support to the most vulnerable migrants in the form of basis assistance.

The following analysis tackled data c fr 5, May 2017 to 30, November 2018.

Highlights

IOM estimates that above 220,000 individuals were returned to Ethiopia during the reporting period, out of which 184,775* were registered since April, 2017. Since May, 2017, it is estimated that 178,951 (15% voluntary returnees and 85% forced returnees) were registered and profiled upon arrival;

67% of reported migrants were adult and male, returning to Ethiopia involuntarily;

62% of migrants (above 6 years old) had primary level education, and approximately 26% had less than the primary level;

Most migrants were performing jobs involving more physical labor in KSA. 50% of male migrants were performing unskilled manual labor, and other 33% reported being unemployed. 83% of the female migrants were working as housemaids;

59% of the migrants lived in the most populated regions of KSA, and the remaining of the migrants lived in the nearby regions;

The highest flow of people happened from Ar Riyad (26%), Jizan (30%), and Makkah (32%) in KSA, to Tigray (27%), Oromia (31%), and Amhara (32%), in Ethiopia.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

