The Politics of Information and Analysis in Humanitarian Emergencies: Evidence from Ethiopia

1. Introduction

This study examines the availability and quality of information and the complexities and constraints of analysis for food security and nutrition emergency information systems in Ethiopia. Four main questions drive the research: The first is about the availability and quality of data, chronic “gaps” in data, and why those gaps persist. The second is about the constraints or influences on information collection and analysis of humanitarian emergencies. The third is about the way in which missing or unreliable information is managed and the impact of missing information. And the fourth is about processes for information management, and how influences on collecting and analyzing information that predict severe humanitarian emergencies are managed, and documenting the good practices that emerge.

This report provides a brief summary of the recent history of famine/food-security crises in Ethiopia and how information impacted these different crises, followed by a review of the humanitarian information and analysis processes specific to Ethiopia.

Thereafter, the responses from 37 key informants to the above research questions are analyzed and categorized with regard to data challenges, analytical challenges, or influences on humanitarian analysis in Ethiopia. Following the analysis, the report documents lessons learned and offers recommendations for ways to improve humanitarian food-security and nutrition data collection and analysis in Ethiopia.