Policy Brief: Ethiopia Risk Sensitive Budget Review

Policy Brief

In January 2021, the UNDRR produced the Risk Sensitive Budget Review of Ethiopia. This is part of a series of studies on disaster risk reduction investments across sub-Saharan African countries.

In compliance with target F and Additional Target 2 and Additional Target 3, the report provides information on the estimated amount of national DRR and CCA expenditures from both internal and external sources. Employing a risk-sensitive budget review (RSBR) methodology, the review tags domestic resources, allocated both directly and indirectly, and international finances such as ODA and other official flows towards DRR and CCA. Such a review guides resource-allocation decisions and, where information on investment costs is available, allows to identify financing gaps.

UNDRR will use the key findings of this study and recommendations to support the DRMC of Ethiopia to track and advocate for better-targeted investments towards DRR. Specifically, the key findings and recommendations from the report can be used for the following purposes: