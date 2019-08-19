19 Aug 2019

PM Abiy Repatriates more than 100 Ethiopian Inmates from Sudan

Report
from Government of Ethiopia
Published on 18 Aug 2019 View Original

Addis Ababa ENA August 18/2019 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has repatriated on Saturday 105 Ethiopian refugees, who have been imprisoned in Sudan.

Premier Abiy returned from Khartoum yesterday after he has witnessed the signing ceremony of the peace accord brokered by Ethiopia and the African Union (AU).

105 Ethiopian refugees who have been jailed in Sudan have arrived in Addis Ababa along with Prime Minister Abiy.

The returnees have been sneaking into Sudan without travel documents as trying to travel to Libya and Europe deluded by human traffickers.

The women dominated returnees have been under dire conditions in various jails of Sudan.

