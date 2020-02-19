19 Feb 2020

Plague of Locusts: Welthungerhilfe is Providing 500,000 Euros

Report
from Welthungerhilfe
Published on 19 Feb 2020
preview
Download PDF (112.07 KB)

Bonn/Berlin, 18/02/2020. East Africa and South Asia are currently suffering from one of the worst plagues of locusts in the last 25 years. In Kenya, Ethiopia, Somaliland and Uganda, locusts are threatening the survival of pastoralists and small farmers in affected areas. According to the UN, about 13 million people are at risk of losing their livelihoods, leaving them threatened by hunger. Welthungerhilfe is providing 500,000 euros of immediate assistance as a first step.

The massive swarms of locusts can eat entire tracts of land bare in a matter of hours. This represents an enormous threat, particularly for the rural population: Pastoralists can hardly find anything for their animals to eat, and small farmers are concerned about their harvests. Seed is due to be sown in many areas over the coming weeks. The disaster is hitting regions that have already been suffering for years from the effects of droughts, cyclones and floods. People have very little reserves and cannot support themselves independently. “The outlook is apocalyptic, as the swarms of locusts will continue to grow dramatically. It is estimated that 100,000 hectares of land will be affected in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somaliland alone. Alongside state measures to counter this issue, it is vital that we offer concrete assistance.

Pastoralists need additional feed for their animals, and farmers need seed.

Many families will also need food in order to survive until the next harvest.
Immediate assistance is therefore just the first step”, explains Matthias Späth, Country Director for Welthungerhilfe in Ethiopia.

Welthungerhilfe is urgently asking for donations for people affected in East Africa under the keyword “Nothilfe Ostafrika” at www.welthungerhilfe.de/heuschreckenplage-spenden For further information see www.welthungerhilfe.org/media/

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb in 2019 - the records keep on coming…

In 2019, ReliefWeb continued to break its own records, topping the 10 million mark for the first time, with 10.8 million visitors.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.