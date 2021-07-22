Oxfam reaction to Ethiopia's latest food insecurity figures released today by the IPC, 22 July 2021

In response to the new report by the Integrated Phase Classification Famine Review Committee (IPC), Oxfam’s Emergency Food Security and Vulnerable Livelihoods Advisor, Emily Farr said:

“Today’s report confirms our fears with 400,000 people now experiencing catastrophic hunger in Tigray. The projections for the future are even more grim, with predictions of a high risk of famine.

“There is a true catastrophe unfolding before our eyes. The people of Ethiopia are doing all they can to support themselves and each other to survive, but need vital resources like food, clean water and safe shelter, and to be able to return to farming.

“Farmers should have been planting the crops they rely on to eat and sell, but many had to flee their lands, and others who stayed couldn’t plant because they couldn’t access their fields or didn’t have seeds. The spread of disease on top of malnutrition is an additional major threat.

“This comes at a time when Oxfam and other agencies are struggling to reach those in urgent need and a number of humanitarian staff have been attacked and killed. Just this week, an aid convoy carrying materials for the UN and Oxfam was attacked by unknown forces and the movement of humanitarian aid has been put on hold as a result. The recent unilateral ceasefire was, as expected, not observed.

“Oxfam calls on all parties to respect international law, to protect civilians and ensure they are able to access humanitarian aid in safety.”