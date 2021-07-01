Opportunities and Risks: Ethiopian women on the Eastern mixed migration route between the Horn of Africa and Yemen - MMC Research Report, June 2021

This study focuses on Ethiopian women traveling east towards Yemen and Saudi Arabia along what is known as the ‘Eastern Route’ through Djibouti or Somalia, across the Red or Arabian Sea into Yemen (most often with the intention of moving through Yemen towards Saudi Arabia). Based on interviews with Ethiopian women on the move, the study enables women’s voices to be heard and aims to better understand overall gendered dimensions of mixed migration. The study examines why and how Ethiopian women move in mixed migration movements, the modalities of their movement, support and access along their migration journeys and the protection risks they face.