Operational update on medical evacuation of wounded patients in Tigray, Ethiopia

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Thursday facilitated a second medical evacuation of wounded people that was carried out by the Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS) and medical personnel from Ayder Hospital in Mekelle.

Earlier today, seven ERCS ambulances and two ambulances from Ayder Referral Hospital accompanied by ICRC personnel brought patients from Togoga and Hagerasalam to Ayder Hospital in Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region.

"Some of the injured people were in serious condition and getting them to a surgical theatre was a matter of life and death," said Nathalia Estevam Fraga, the head of the ICRC sub-delegation in Mekelle.

The operation took place in close coordination with all the relevant parties. A first evacuation of wounded people from Togoga to Mekelle was completed yesterday, on June 23.

"The Ethiopian Red Cross Society ambulance service is a vital lifeline for people in the region. Medical vehicles and personnel must be respected at all times," Ms Estevam Fraga added.

