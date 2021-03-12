Operational update on Ethiopia: ICRC concerned about humanitarian situation in rural areas of Tigray

Fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region erupted over four months ago. While electricity, communication networks and water supply are gradually being restored and markets are reopening in the main towns, humanitarian access in rural areas, off the main roads, remains challenging because of the volatile security situation.

There is not enough visibility on the humanitarian needs in many rural areas and reaching them in a safe manner is one of the main challenges and priorities. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) estimates that the food supplies in rural areas of Tigray are dangerously low, as many people lost livelihoods when they fled their homes. Lack of access to health services and lack of security are other major concerns.

Throughout the region, displaced people and communities hosting them face multiple needs, such as clean water, food and shelter. As displaced people continue arriving in major towns, essential public services and infrastructures are struggling to cope with the increasing demand. Many family members became separated when they fled their homes. Many are still unable to find their relatives, even if some communication networks have been restored. Following months of fighting, communities live with the heavy burden of fear and uncertainty.

To continue responding to the pressing humanitarian needs, the ICRC has been scaling up its activities in Tigray. Improving access to health, especially at the primary healthcare level, has been one of the main priorities. Many primary health facilities in the region are not functioning, because they were looted or are out of supplies. These facilities play a pivotal role, as they are normally supposed to attend to 70% of the patients and ease pressure on hospitals.

Since the onset of the fighting, the ICRC has been present in the region, working together with the Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS) to provide emergency assistance to people in Tigray and to those, who fled to the neighboring regions.

Besides delivering emergency assistance, the ICRC has been promoting international humanitarian law and visiting people detained in relation to the current events.

The main highlights of the ICRC activities between November 2020 and February 2021

Supporting health facilities

The ICRC has been delivering medical supplies to 8 health facilities in Tigray and 9 health facilities in Northern Amhara.

Medical supplies delivered to health facilities in Mekelle, Adigrat, Adwa, Axum and Shire would suffice to treat 500 critically injured or 2'100 moderately injured patients. Besides medicines were delivered to treat some 6'900 general medical cases and 2'000 diabetes patients.

would suffice to treat critically injured or moderately injured patients. Besides medicines were delivered to treat some general medical cases and diabetes patients. The Regional Health Bureau in Tigray received supplies for the primary healthcare service to treat 10'000 patients, and surgical supplies for 150 critical injuries and 600 moderate injuries.

received supplies for the primary healthcare service to treat patients, and surgical supplies for critical injuries and moderate injuries. Health facilities in Gondar received supplies to treat 250 critically or 950 moderately injured patients.

received supplies to treat critically or moderately injured patients. Health facilities in North and South****Wollo received supplies to treat 300 critical or 1'100 moderately wounded people.

and received supplies to treat critical or moderately wounded people. To improve pre-hospital care, the ICRC assisted zonal branches of the Ethiopian Red Cross Society with medical supplies to refill 650 first aid kits.

first aid kits. Some 3'300 people, including patients, medical staff and their family members in Shire General Hospital, Five Angels, Alganesh and Humer Health Centres in Shire, St. Mary Hospital in Axum and Don Bosco General Hospital in Adwa received 85****metric****tonnes of flour and 1'500 litres of vegetable oil.

people, including patients, medical staff and their family members in Shire General Hospital, Five Angels, Alganesh and Humer Health Centres in Shire, St. Mary Hospital in and Don Bosco General Hospital in received of flour and litres of vegetable oil. Mekelle Hospital received spare parts for the water treatment system.

Improving access to water and sanitation

The ICRC improves access to water and sanitation for displaced people and host communities and works with the regional water bureau to repair essential water infrastructure

It donated shower and toilet facilities for 400 people Loza-Mariam camp for displaced people in Gondar .

people Loza-Mariam camp for displaced people in . It trucks 64'000 litres of water per day for 7'000 displaced people in Mekelle , 64'000 litres of water per day for 4'300 people in Shire and 30'000 litres per day for 5'000 displaced people in Axum.

litres of water per day for displaced people in , litres of water per day for people in Shire and litres per day for displaced people in Axum. The ICRC donated 5****tons of calcium hypochlorite to Mekelle water treatment plant to produce water for 800'000 people for one month.

Delivering emergency assistance

The ICRC has been delivering essential household items to displaced people to respond to some of the essential needs. It delivered emergency items to:

5'000 households in Shire;

households in 2'860 households in Adigrat ;

households in ; 1'146 households in Mekelle ;

households in ; 814 households in Abdulrafi ;

households in ; 50 households in Gondar.

Providing mobility devices and physical rehabilitation

The ICRC supports Physical Rehabilitation Centres, so people who lost limbs as a result of their injuries can receive physical rehabilitation and mobility devices.

It donated 2'050 crutches to Bahir Dar Hospital and 2'050 crutches and 4 wheelchairs to Dessie physical rehabilitation center.

crutches to Bahir Dar Hospital and crutches and wheelchairs to Dessie physical rehabilitation center. 28 members of the Ethiopian Physiotherapy Association were trained to provide volunteer services in northern Ethiopia public hospitals, including Dessie, Woldia, Kobo, Alamata, Mersa, Debark and Bahir Dar.

members of the Ethiopian Physiotherapy Association were trained to provide volunteer services in northern Ethiopia public hospitals, including Dessie, Woldia, Kobo, Alamata, Mersa, Debark and Bahir Dar. Patients in Dessie and Bahir Dar hospitals received early rehabilitation services.

Mekelle physical rehabilitation center admitted 70 patients and discharged 35, after they received physiotherapy services, artificial limbs and mobility aids.

Helping people re-establish contact with their relatives

The ICRC works closely with the Ethiopian Red Cross Society and Sudanese Red Crescent to restore contact between family members.

Within Ethiopia, 4'333 families re-established contact through phone calls and "safe and well" messages.

families re-established contact through phone calls and "safe and well" messages. In Sudan, almost 13'000 Ethiopian refugees received an opportunity to contact their families.

Working with the Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS)

The ERCS received help with ambulance maintenance and financial support to ensure volunteers' rapid deployment during the crisis.