31 Dec 2018

Operational Plan for Rapid Response: Internal Displacement around Kamashi and Assosa (Benishangul Gumuz) and East and West Wollega (Oromia), 26 December 2018

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 26 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (326.14 KB)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This Operational Plan intends to inform urgently required funding decisions by donors, and internal and external resource mobilization efforts by United Nations and International NGO partners. The Plan exclusively focuses on response to recent violence-induced displacements in Benishangul Gumuz region and in East and West Wollega zones of Oromia region – which saw a surge of nearly 250,000 displaced persons since September 2018.

Based on a working scenario of the displacement situation to continue for the coming three months, the response plan lays out prioritized humanitarian needs in the health, nutrition, education, WaSH, non-food item, protection and agriculture sectors. The sector response plans were submitted by clusters with inputs from the three response plans developed by the Benishangul Gumuz regional Government and East and West Wollega zonal Governments.

A total of US$25.5 million is urgently required to implement the Plan – in kind. Funding can be channeled through partners or via the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund. Sector planning assumptions and estimated requirements are listed in the ‘Sector/Cluster Requirements’ section below.

This three-months Operational Plan is developed in view of bridging the period between now (December) and the official launch of the 2019 Humanitarian and Disaster Resilience Plan (HDRP), where needs and requirements for the Benishangul Gumuz-East/West Wollega response will be captured.

