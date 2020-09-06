One Year After Gambella Murders, Action Against Hunger Renews Call for Justice

In memory of our colleagues, Khat Top Gatluack (1989-2019) and Alebachew Yemam Muhuye (1970-2019)

On September 5, 2019, two Action Against Hunger staff members in Ethiopia were ambushed and killed by unknown perpetrators dressed in paramilitary uniforms. Our colleagues, Khat Top Gatluack and Alebachew Yemam Muhuye, worked each day to provide lifesaving support to severely malnourished children in one of our Stabilization Centers in the refugee camps of the Gambella region.

A year later, despite our advocacy efforts, the perpetrators have not yet been identified nor arrested. In memory of our colleagues, we urge the Regional Government in Gambella and the Federal Government in Addis Ababa to renew their efforts and bring to justice those behind the attack. Aid workers must never be the target of violence, and we call upon all parties to protect humanitarians.

We continue to mourn the loss of our team members, and our thoughts and support are with their families, friends, and co-workers.

