Omod gains independence with new wheelchair

Without any mobility device available, Omod relied on others to get from place to place. With Humanity & Inclusion’s support, he has a new wheelchair and newfound independence.

Omod, 11, has cerebral palsy. Unable to walk on his own, he also needs assistance completing daily tasks such as eating and getting dressed. His grandmother, Athiep Ojulu, has been his caretaker since he was 3 years old. She prepares Omod’s meals, feeds him, bathes him and washes his clothes. Before Omod received a wheelchair, Athiep carried him on her back when they needed to go from one place to another.

Though Omod dreamed of playing and having fun with the other children his age, he was nervous to approach them and his mobility limitations ultimately kept him from joining in. Occasionally, his grandmother would try putting him in social situations, but the other children did not want to play with him.

Humanity & Inclusion has launched a disability awareness campaign in the community to promote inclusion of people with disabilities.

A wheelchair changed everything

During a door-to-door screening in Ethiopia, Humanity & Inclusion staff met with Omod and his grandmother, and referred him to the organization’s rehabilitation team to determine how they could support him. A physical therapist conducted an evaluation, and provided Omod with his first wheelchair to help improve his mobility and grant him independence.

“I was thrilled and in tears when Humanity & Inclusion visited my home to support us, because no one had done that before,” Athiep Ojulu says. “Now, everything is easier for my grandson and me. Everywhere I go, I can take him with me. I am so grateful to Humanity & Inclusion for doing such a fantastic job. It is truly amazing and I consider it to be a miracle. Thank you so much.”

Humanity & Inclusion’s team also provided family counseling and basic hygiene supplies to Omod and his grandmother.

These activities are funded in part by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration.