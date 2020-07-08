Ethiopia + 2 more

OCHA calls for support against ‘triple threat’ of COVID-19, flooding and desert locusts in the Horn of Africa

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
Refugees at Kalobeyei Settlement in Kenya receive two-month rations of soap, jerrycans and firewood from UNHCR and partners, April 2020. © UNHCR/Samuel Otieno

At a briefing today for United Nations Member States on the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, OCHA called for more support to help vulnerable people in the region grapple with the “triple threat” of COVID-19, major flooding and desert locusts.

Read the full story on United Nations OCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content