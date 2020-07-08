Ethiopia + 2 more
OCHA calls for support against ‘triple threat’ of COVID-19, flooding and desert locusts in the Horn of Africa
At a briefing today for United Nations Member States on the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, OCHA called for more support to help vulnerable people in the region grapple with the “triple threat” of COVID-19, major flooding and desert locusts.
