Nutrition and Logistics Assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in West Guji and Gedeo zones - October 2018

CONFLICT-INDUCED DISPLACEMENT

There are an estimated 2.9 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Ethiopia. While in the past years, the recurrent drought and other climate-related reasons triggered displacement, conflict has become the main driver in 2018. The number of people displaced from their homes because of inter-communal fighting and political unrest has doubled in the span of one year. As of July, there were 2.1 million conflict -induced Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in the country.

The volatile security situation and growing number of displaced persons has disrupted food systems in some parts of the country, limiting supplies of food to markets and exacerbating food and nutrition insecurity in areas that were already affected by drought. Most of the conflict-affected areas are already prioritized for ongoing food and nutrition assistance under the 2018 Humanitarian Disaster Resilience Plan (HDRP).

WEST GUJI AND GEDEO ZONES

Inter-communal clashes around West Guji and Gedeo zones — the Oromia and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ (SNNP) regions in late April 2018 resulted in the displacement of an estimated 1 million people.

The IDPs are dispersed across spontaneous IDP sites and host communities in the two zones with limited access to food, clean water, shelter or other necessities.

The National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) is leading the emergency response, in collaboration with UN agencies and NGO partners.

Currently, the security situation is stable and as of 24 September, an estimated 453,000 IDPs had returned to their places of origin. However, many still remain in the temporary shelters and with host communities. Both IDPs and returnees require sustained humanitarian assistance.

In light of the ongoing returns, and to make the response more effective, a new response/recovery plan for the West GujiGedeo IDPs/returnees is being devised to ensure coordinated and uninterrupted support in current areas of displacement and the pre-positioning of staff and relief items in areas of return.

October 2018