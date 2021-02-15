In 2020, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) assisted 585,662 people affected by conflict or displacement in Ethiopia.

It was a defining year in many ways. The Covid-19 pandemic, locust infestation, floods, ethnic conflicts and finally a war in Tigray. Ethiopia has witnessed it all and these challenging times have tested the government’s capacity to cope with the growing needs, the people’s resilience to shocks, as well as challenged the humanitarian and development sector’s modus operandi.

More than ever, in 2020, the sector has had to seriously reflect on its agility and flexibility to adapt to the context and rethink its business model, particularly with the realities of dwindling financial resources.

NRC Ethiopia Annual Report 2020 gives you a glimpse of our work in one of the most challenging times in human history.

Access NRC Ethiopia Annual Report 2020 here.