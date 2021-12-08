Northern Ethiopia: Tigray, Afar and Amhara Situation overview (November 2021)

The escalation of conflict in Tigray, Afar and Amhara is occurring, once again as in 2020, at the peak of the main agricultural season (Meher) harvest period. This is hindering harvesting in some areas and therefore further compromising an already fragile food security situation.

Amid the conflict and new displacements, agriculture is still the main source of livelihoods. The scaling up of agricultural emergency response is impeded by a combination of constraints, including significant funding shortfalls. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations’ (FAO) Northern Ethiopia appeal (June to December 2021 – USD 30 million) is only 49 percent funded.