Northern Ethiopia Emergency Response Situation Report #08

Highlights

Over 13 million people are now food insecure and in need of support across Northern Ethiopia, where resumption of fighting threatens to push communities, already struggling with the impacts of the almost two-year conflict, even further into severe hunger and malnutrition.

A lack of fuel, funding and the free movement of supplies across lines of control in Northern Ethiopia continues to hinder WFP and humanitarian partners’ efforts to deliver assistance to those most in need.

Situation Update

Almost two years into the conflict in Northern Ethiopia - 13.6 million people are now in need of food assistance: 5.4 million in the Tigray Region, 1.2 million in the Afar Region and over 7 million in the Amhara Region.

The humanitarian truce declared by the Government in March allowed WFP and partners to reach almost 5 million people in Tigray, but a resumption of the conflict since the end of August threatens the humanitarian response in the region at a time when families are struggling through the ongoing lean season. WFP’s latest assessment of the situation in Tigray, published in August, shows hunger has deepened with 89 percent of the population (or 5.4 million people) food insecure and almost half are suffering from a severe lack of food. Meanwhile, 29 percent of children under the age of five and every second pregnant and breastfeeding woman in the region is malnourished.

WFP’s teams are working around the clock to support those most in need in across all three regions but fuel, funding and the free movement of supplies across the lines of control are urgently needed. Due to a lack of funding and recent supply shortages, WFP was only able to reach 10 percent of the mothers and children across Northern Ethiopia in need of nutrition support in August. Food dispatches within Tigray, where WFP is targeting 2.1 million people, will soon grind to a halt if fuel is not received– even though WFP has approximately 18,000 mt of food in its warehouses in Mekelle.

Meanwhile, WFP continues to deliver food assistance to 654,000 people in the Afar Region and 675,000 people in the Amhara Region. Prior to the escalation of the conflict, WFP was also providing logistics support to humanitarian partners in the Amhara Region to deliver crossline into the Wag Hamra zone for the first time in over a year - which is under Tigray Forces control and experiencing the highest malnutrition rates in region (33 percent of children under 5 are malnourished.)