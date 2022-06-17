Northern Ethiopia Emergency Response Situation Report #07

Highlights

• 13 million people are now food insecure and in need of support across Northern Ethiopia, where a protracted period of limited humanitarian assistance and populations being displaced by conflict is making an already dire situation worse.

• WFP is pushing supplies into the three regions at scale – WFP and partners have managed to transport over 100,000 mt of humanitarian supplies to the Tigray Region since convoys restarted on 1 April.

Situation Update

A year and a half into the conflict, over 13 million people are now in need of food assistance in Northern Ethiopia: 4.8 million in the Tigray Region, 1.2 million in the Afar Region and over 7 million in the Amhara Region. 94 percent of Afar’s Zone 2 and 4 were severely food insecure, and over a third of households reported their children had been admitted to health facilities due to food scarcity, according to WFP’s Emergency Food Security Assessment conducted in January and February. Of these households, 3 percent reported their children died due to malnutrition. In conflict affected zones of Amhara, the assessment showed the highest prevalence of food insecurity in the Wag Hamra and North Wollo zones, which were both under Tigray forces’ control for about five months prior to the survey.

Meanwhile in Tigray, 83 percent of the population are food insecure and struggle to find enough to eat – with 50 percent of pregnant and breastfeeding women malnourished. WFP is currently conducting another Emergency Food Security Assessment in the region, with results expected to be available in mid-July.

WFP and partners have been scaling-up operations in Northern Ethiopia since the Government announced a humanitarian truce in March. WFP-led convoys have been flowing at pace into Tigray over the past ten weeks - making largescale deliveries of 100,000 mt food and other lifesaving humanitarian supplies on behalf of partners. Since convoys restarted, WFP has been able to reach 620,000 people with emergency food assistance in the region, many of whom had not received any form of food assistance for over eight months.

Meanwhile, food deliveries continue on track in Afar and Amhara – where WFP is preparing to start 2022’s Round 2 distributions to 630,000 and 650,000 people, respectively. To continue delivering humanitarian assistance at scale to affected populations, WFP needs the full, unfettered movement of supplies across control lines. This includes the opening of another two corridors into Tigray - the most effective way to maximize the delivery of relief items across Northern Ethiopia.