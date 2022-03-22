Northern Ethiopia Emergency Response Situation Report #06

Highlights

• 17 months into the conflict, urgent action is needed to reach over 9 million people with emergency food assistance in Northern Ethiopia. The spread of conflict has driven displacement and worsened food insecurity and malnutrition, particularly in hard-to-reach locations where food distributions have not been possible.

• A lack fuel, supplies and access continue to hinder WFP’s operations across Northern Ethiopia. As a result, WFP has only been able to reach 423,000 with food assistance and 342,000 with specialized nutrition support in February across all three regions. WFP operations in the Tigray Region have ground to a halt, with only emergency fuel stocks and less than 1 percent of the required food stocks remaining.

Situation Update

Despite the immense operational challenges, WFP has reached more than 4.4 million people across all three regions with emergency food and nutrition assistance across Northern Ethiopia since the start of its response. However, distributions are often behind schedule and rations are stretched over extended periods of time and the affected populations are not receiving the assistance they need: WFP estimates that on average only 29 percent of the caloric needs of crisis-affected populations were covered in the past months.

Conflict between Tigray and Afar forces has caused over 294,000 people to be newly displaced and blocked access to affected populations.

As a result, WFP hasn’t been able to reach around 160,000 people with life-saving food assistance in six woredas affected by active conflict in the north of the region. WFP needs guarantees from all parties to the conflict of safe and secure humanitarian corridors via all routes into the region immediately, so supplies can flow in and reach people in need of life-saving assistance at scale.

The intensifying conflict and presence of Tigray Forces in Afar has prevented the flow of food and fuel into the Tigray Region since midDecember, restricting WFP from being able to deliver at the pace and scale necessary to reach those in need. Only 35 percent of the people WFP is targeting have been reached during the current round of food assistance in the region, and distributions have been on hold since 15 February due to the lack of fuel and food supplies.

To maximize the delivery of relief items to affected populations across Northern Ethiopia, the opening of all three corridors is essential. WFP has increased its fleet of trucks in the north and is ready to deliver by road across the line of conflict to Tigray, North-western Afar and North-eastern Amhara along the Semera-Mekelle, Kombolcha-Mekelle and Gondar-Tigray corridors if clearances are given. In the absence of access to the Tigray Region through these corridors, WFP is operating airlifts of lifesaving medical and nutrition supplies into the region through the Logistics Cluster and United Nations Humanitarian Air Service. This is a last resort and barely covers a fraction of the humanitarian needs in the region; nearly 100 flights a day would be required to bring in the same amount of cargo as road convoys.