Ethiopia
Northern Ethiopia Emergency Response: Northern Ethiopia UNHCR Response (Oct - Nov 2021)
Attachments
Key Figures
18K households (HHs) of internally displaced persons (IDPs) received core relief items (CRIs) (approx. 90,000 people reached)
79 CCCM IDP sites coverage -Tigray and Amhara regions (581,300 IDPs reached)
2,519 IDPs assisted by protection desks with counselling IDP households received tents (588 persons reached)
1,100 IDP households received solar lamps (approx. 5,500 persons reached)
1,195 Children, including unaccompanied and separated children (UASC) supported
7,979 women & girls received dignity kits multi-sector assessments + other assessments conducted (21,000 IDPs reached)
18 protection trainings conducted (approx. 360 partner staff trained)