Northern Ethiopia crisis: Situation Report 5 (19 January - 01 February 2021)

22 million USD requested in Ethiopia under IOM Ethiopia’s Flash Appeal for the Northern Ethiopia Crisis

10.8 million USD requested in Sudan under IOM Sudan’s Flash Appeal for the Northern Ethiopia Crisis

60,595 individuals have fled northern Ethiopia and entered eastern Sudan as of 1 February 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

After conflict broke out in Ethiopia’s Tigray Regional State between the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) and forces linked to the Tigray Regional Security Forces (TRSF) on 4 November 2020, fighting escalated throughout Tigray and beyond. This conflict, coupled with pre-existing humanitarian needs and the COVID-19 pandemic context in northern Ethiopia, has created a concerning, volatile humanitarian situation, and has displaced numerous civilians.

Telecommunications, electricity, airspace, and services have slowly been opening up since the Government of Ethiopia declared the end of military operations on 28 November 2020. The situation is gradually improving in the city of Mekelle, where electricity, phone, and some services, such as banks, are partially restored. Shortages of fuel, food, and other key goods continue, along with inflated market prices due to limited and slow resupply. In addition, insecurity concerns continue throughout Tigray and humanitarian access to the region remains constrained. As a result, although some humanitarian operations have begun, a comprehensive response in the region has not yet been possible.

Displaced populations continue to arrive in Amhara and Afar from Tigray, although arrival rates have slowed since the beginning of the conflict. Nonetheless, IDP sites are becoming overcrowded and sporadic population movements across regional borders are expected to continue.