Northern Ethiopia Crisis Response Situation Report #28 September 2022

Situation overview

Following the resumption of hostilities, a month ago, after a five-month generally calm situation in northern Ethiopia, the displacement of tens of thousands of people has been reported in parts of Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions. The situation continues to create higher humanitarian needs and further stretch the limited response capacity of humanitarian partners striving to deliver assistance to people in need.

In Afar Region, new displacements continue to be reported due to the ongoing hostilities. Displacements are also being reported due to floods, with more than 59,000 people reportedly displaced in Asayita, Afambo, Dubti and Mille in Zone 1 and Gewane, Gelalo, Amibara, Hanruka, Buremudaytu, Awash Fentale and Dulecha districts in Zone 3. Some of the newly displaced people have received food, emergency shelter and non-food items assistance, albeit very limited compared to the high needs.

In Amhara Region, the hostilities are affecting communities in North Gondar, North Wollo and Wag Hemra zones among others. Debark in North Gondar, Kobo and Woldiya in North Wollo as well as Abergele and Sekota in Wag Hemra remain hard-to-reach for humanitarian operators due to the volatile security situation. Destruction of property and of civilian infrastructure has also been reported. The overall food security level is concerned with at least 5 million people considered food insecure in Amhara. Malnutrition levels in more than 80 per cent of these areas are high.

In Tigray Region, hostilities continued to be reported in several parts with tens of thousands of people reportedly displaced and civilian property and infrastructure damaged. New conflict-induced displacements are expected around Adigrat, Mai Tsebri and Sheraro.

Movement of humanitarian convoys along the Semera - Mekelle route remains suspended since 24 August, hindering the transportation of humanitarian supplies. The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) flights also remain suspended since 26 August, hampering the rotation of humanitarian workers and the transfer of cash for humanitarian operations.