Northern Ethiopia Crisis Response Situation Report #25 June 2022

Situation overview

The situation in northern Ethiopia remains generally calm but unpredictable, impacting humanitarian operations. In Tigray, some locations in the northern parts of the region and Western Zone continue to be inaccessible due to insecurity. In Amhara, some areas in Wag Himra zone administration continued to be hard to reach during the reporting period. In Afar, the road from Megale to Abala and zone 2 has access constraints due to security concerns.

The food security and malnutrition rates in conflict- affected northern Ethiopia continues to be extremely concerning. The situation is particularly deteriorating in Afar IDP sites. Admissions of severely malnourished children to therapeutic feeding programs has increased by more than 30 per cent in March and by 28 per cent in April, compared to the average of the last five-years. Nutrition partners are providing support to malnourished children as well as pregnant and lactating women with available resources, but additional nutrition supplies are urgently needed to address the vast needs. Due to lack of targeted supplementary feeding (TSF) supplies in stock and inadequate funding, only 19 out of 33 districts targeted for priority response by nutrition partners are receiving targeted supplementary feeding (TSF) services across the region.

Similarly, in Tigray, extreme food insecurity is leading some IDPs to resort to eating wild plants to survive. While the arrival of additional humanitarian supplies into Tigray is expected to address some of these gaps, the scale of response is challenged by the lack of fuel to transport the supplies from Mekelle to different parts of the region. At least 334,000 liters of fuel (around 7 to 8 fuel tankers) are needed to distribute more than 42,000 MT of relief supplies within the region. Overall, about 2,500 trucks, including 21 fuel tankers, carrying over 101,000 MT of cargo, of which 86 percent of the supplies are food and nutrition, have reached Tigray since road convoys movement resumed on 1 April 2022.

Source: https://reports.unocha.org/en/country/Ethiopia

USAID Northern Ethiopia crisis fact sheet