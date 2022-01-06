News Comment by UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on attack that hit Mai Aini refugee camp in Tigray

I am deeply saddened to learn that three Eritrean refugees, two of them children, were killed yesterday, in an airstrike that hit the Mai Aini refugee camp in northern Ethiopia.

My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the loved ones of those lost in this attack.

According to the information we received, four other refugees were injured. Thankfully, their lives are not at risk. UNHCR is assisting them to receive medical care.

Refugees are not and should never be a target.

While UNHCR continues to gather and corroborate details on the events, I reiterate UNHCR’s call on all parties to the conflict to respect the rights of all civilians, including refugees. Refugee settlements must always be protected, in line with their international legal obligations.