News Alert: Locust Invasion Threatens Food Supplies Across East Africa as COVID-19 Slows Response

In the middle of last year, a plague of desert locusts -- the most devastating migratory pest in the world -- began to descend on countries in the Horn of Africa and East Africa. Measures intended to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic are unwittingly slowing the essential response to prevent these pests from wiping out food supplies.

Sean Granville-Ross, Mercy Corps’ Regional Director for Africa, says:

"As many East African countries are facing complex disruptions due to COVID-19, an impending second wave of the most destructive migratory pest in the world – the locust - remains an alarming concern.

After the eggs hatch in May, we anticipate new swarms will form in June and July, which will coincide with the start of the harvest season. This could not be worse timing.

The confluence of these two extraordinary crises poses an unprecedented threat to the food security and livelihoods of millions of people. At a time when the UN is estimating that the number of people suffering from hunger could go from 135 million to more than 250 million in the next few months, many of these are likely to be in east Africa.

We are facing a catastrophe. Due to the nature of the global COVID-19 pandemic, it is recognized that many countries also need to look inwards. Still, the most vulnerable people and communities continue to need our support, now more than ever.

Mercy Corps works in Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda and South Sudan helping communities build resilience in the face of drought, flooding and other economic and climate-related shocks and stresses by enhancing their capacity to adapt, recover and manage existing natural resources.