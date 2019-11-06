06 Nov 2019

NDRMC Shifts from Crisis to Managing Geohazard Risks

Report
from Government of Ethiopia
Published on 06 Nov 2019 View Original

Addis abeba ENA November 6/2019 National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) has anchored on the paradigm shift from managing geohazard crisis to managing risks, as an ongoing program in the country.

This was stated today during a two-day international workshop on reducing and managing risk from geohazards to save lives and sustain growth in Ethiopia under the theme “From Geohazard to Action in Ethiopia.”

Geohazard is geological and environmental conditions which involve the risk of volcano, earthquake, flood, landslide or tsunami that can pose short-term and long-term threats.

In his opening remarks NDRM Deputy Commissioner, Damene Darota said “Ethiopia’s geographic location and its diverse ecology make it vulnerable to climate induced disasters mainly to drought and flood.”

He stressed that climate change will become so worse in the years to come and the future.

Recognizing that Ethiopia and its partners have agreed to work through humanitarian assistance as short-term and development as medium to long-term programs, Damene elaborated.

“While pursuing efforts to capacitate disaster risk reduction and management across the country in the context of our National Disaster Risk Management Policy and Strategy, we have embarked on its implementation tool,” the Deputy Commissioner pointed out.

Stating that disaster risk management has multi-sectoral and multi-hazard approach, he said that the commission has identified lead agencies that will be responsible in mitigating their respective hazards.

However, Damene stated that the ownership has not reached up to the level of the expected result.

Consequently the country is facing recurrence of drought and flood and to certain extent incidents of geohazard risks in the form of landslide, ground fissures and earthquakes.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.